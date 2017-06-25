Designer Interview with Joe Chacon (Front Towards Enemy)

In this episode, we cover the games we’re playing and have played. We also have a great interview with Mr. Joe Chacon, designer of the upcoming MMP titles, Front Towards Enemy and currently in production game, Operation Mercury. Joe goes in depth on designing, researching and getting a game ready to hit the streets. It’s a fascinating look at the process and we thank Joe for taking the time to talk to us. We also cover what we are looking forward to coming from a wide range of companies.

Show links:

Operation Mercury - http://www.multimanpublishing.com/tabid/58/CategoryID/16/ProductID/320/Default.aspx

Front Towards Enemy - http://www.multimanpublishing.com/Products/tabid/58/ProductID/318/Default.aspx

GMT - http://www.gmtgames.com

MMP - http://www.multimanpublishing.com/

Consimworld Expo - http://expo.consimworld.com/

Timing

On the Table - 0:2:15

Interview with Joe Chacon - 0:52:13

Goin' Solo - 1:45:50

Future Games - 1:57:41

You can reach us at

https://www.facebook.com/wrinkledwargamers

Our e-mails

bill@wrinkledwargamers.com

marc@wrinkledwargamers.com