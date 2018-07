In this episode, we have a great interview with Hope Peters, a lady wargamer with a long history in wargaming, a constant at ConSimWordlExpo and Marc’s sister. We talk about our games, our solo endeavors and some things we’re looking forward to. We also drink wine, you can tell...

Show links:

Front Towards Enemy - http://www.multimanpublishing.com/Products/tabid/58/ProductID/318/Default.aspx

Consimworld Expo - http://expo.consimworld.com/

Victory Point Games - https://www.victorypointgames.com/index.php

Compass Games - https://www.compassgames.com/

Timing

On the Table - 0:02:32

The New Hotness - 0:47:58

Interview with Hope Peters - 1:07:00

Going Solo - 2:11:18

On the Horizon - 2:29:48

